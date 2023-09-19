T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO)’s stock price has increased by 65.55 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. However, the company has seen a 76.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO ) stock is the top-trending ticker on social media, and its shares are up over 30% today after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed the company to start marketing its biothreat panel in America. More About the FDA’s Decision and T2’s Biothreat Panel Over the weekend, the FDA disclosed that it had determined that T2’s Biothreat Panel was “Substantially Equivalent” to an existing product that the agency has already approved.

Is It Worth Investing in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTOO is 0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TTOO is $0.15, The public float for TTOO is 283.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTOO on September 19, 2023 was 106.59M shares.

TTOO’s Market Performance

TTOO stock saw an increase of 76.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.24% and a quarterly increase of 427.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.13% for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.70% for TTOO stock, with a simple moving average of -28.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at 69.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.65%, as shares sank -18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +299.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO rose by +76.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3460. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc. saw -67.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from Gibbs Michael Terrence, who sale 239 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Mar 28. After this action, Gibbs Michael Terrence now owns 6,612 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc., valued at $115 using the latest closing price.

Sperzel John J III, the Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems Inc., sale 2,898 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Sperzel John J III is holding 17,329 shares at $1,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.30 for the present operating margin

+6.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc. stands at -277.98. The total capital return value is set at -166.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.55. Equity return is now at value 132.20, with -140.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.