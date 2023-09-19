Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX)’s stock price has soared by 10.42 in relation to previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-05-23 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), the leading company advancing therapeutics based on synthetic biology, today announced that Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY, June 7-9, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SYBX is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SYBX is $5.00, which is $4.59 above the current market price. The public float for SYBX is 57.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for SYBX on September 19, 2023 was 204.30K shares.

SYBX’s Market Performance

The stock of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) has seen a 12.21% increase in the past week, with a -18.99% drop in the past month, and a -27.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.95% for SYBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.57% for SYBX’s stock, with a -34.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYBX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SYBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYBX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on November 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SYBX Trading at -15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.26%, as shares sank -22.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYBX rose by +12.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4452. In addition, Synlogic Inc. saw -46.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYBX starting from Brennan Aoife, who sale 19,042 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Apr 03. After this action, Brennan Aoife now owns 256,301 shares of Synlogic Inc., valued at $10,964 using the latest closing price.

Awad Antoine, the Chief Operating Officer of Synlogic Inc., sale 6,438 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Awad Antoine is holding 74,732 shares at $3,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5713.47 for the present operating margin

-380.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synlogic Inc. stands at -5605.68. The total capital return value is set at -49.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.23. Equity return is now at value -85.20, with -63.40 for asset returns.

Based on Synlogic Inc. (SYBX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.72. Total debt to assets is 18.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -32.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -7.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.