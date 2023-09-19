Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Synchrony Financial (SYF) has gone up by 1.39% for the week, with a -2.78% drop in the past month and a -2.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for SYF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.15% for SYF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Synchrony Financial (SYF) is $38.83, which is $6.92 above the current market price. The public float for SYF is 415.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYF on September 19, 2023 was 4.04M shares.

SYF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has dropped by -1.17 compared to previous close of 32.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Synchrony’s (SYF) Health & Wellness platform is expected to continue its growth track, thanks to a solid CareCredit brand.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $37 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYF Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.04. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from MELITO DAVID P, who sale 15,015 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, MELITO DAVID P now owns 13,960 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $525,525 using the latest closing price.

DOUBLES BRIAN D, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 36,610 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that DOUBLES BRIAN D is holding 565,240 shares at $1,263,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+89.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +22.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.38. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 110.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.