SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SPWR is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPWR is $10.41, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for SPWR is 86.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 31.00% of that float. The average trading volume for SPWR on September 19, 2023 was 6.23M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SPWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) has decreased by -6.23 when compared to last closing price of 7.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-08 that An analyst took a large ax to his price target on the solar energy purveyor. He cut it by over 50%.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR’s stock has risen by 2.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.49% and a quarterly drop of -38.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.81% for SunPower Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.91% for SPWR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPWR Trading at -20.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, SunPower Corporation saw -62.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Faricy Peter, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Mar 16. After this action, Faricy Peter now owns 177,458 shares of SunPower Corporation, valued at $99,686 using the latest closing price.

Heang Vichheka, the Principal Accounting Officer of SunPower Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $22.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Heang Vichheka is holding 3,181 shares at $77,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

+20.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunPower Corporation stands at +5.88. The total capital return value is set at -0.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.99. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on SunPower Corporation (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 97.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.31. Total debt to assets is 31.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.