Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GPCR is $48.50, which is $12.95 above the current market price. The public float for GPCR is 36.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.66% of that float. The average trading volume for GPCR on September 19, 2023 was 430.26K shares.

GPCR) stock’s latest price update

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.80 compared to its previous closing price of 32.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

GPCR’s Market Performance

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has experienced a 21.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.22% rise in the past month, and a 12.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for GPCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.21% for GPCR’s stock, with a 27.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPCR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GPCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GPCR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $58 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPCR Trading at 15.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +28.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR rose by +21.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.73. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc. saw 37.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPCR

The total capital return value is set at -55.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.73.

Based on Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.