Stem Inc. (STEM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stem Inc. (STEM) is $9.47, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for STEM is 143.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STEM on September 19, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

The stock of Stem Inc. (NYSE: STEM) has increased by 9.06 when compared to last closing price of 4.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that Stem, Inc. combines AI and energy storage to offer cleaner energy alternatives. While there are concerns about cash flow and slowing growth, I remain cautiously optimistic. Stem’s mission is to maximize economic benefits from energy assets in the clean energy transition.

STEM’s Market Performance

Stem Inc. (STEM) has seen a -2.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.61% decline in the past month and a -15.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for STEM. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.59% for STEM’s stock, with a -29.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for STEM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for STEM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STEM Trading at -17.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares sank -4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEM fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Stem Inc. saw -45.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEM starting from BUZBY DAVID S, who purchase 62,000 shares at the price of $4.82 back on Sep 15. After this action, BUZBY DAVID S now owns 620,711 shares of Stem Inc., valued at $298,840 using the latest closing price.

Russo Alan, the Chief Revenue Officer of Stem Inc., sale 13,427 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Russo Alan is holding 139,594 shares at $87,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.48 for the present operating margin

+10.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stem Inc. stands at -34.18. The total capital return value is set at -11.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.55. Equity return is now at value -17.60, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Stem Inc. (STEM), the company’s capital structure generated 98.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Stem Inc. (STEM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.