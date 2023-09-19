Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV)’s stock price has plunge by 1.28relation to previous closing price of 7.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-08-22 that A combination of economic policy and geopolitical factors have been weighing down on silver thus far this year. However, a rebound could be brewing for the precious metal before year’s end.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PSLV is 496.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSLV on September 19, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

PSLV’s Market Performance

PSLV’s stock has seen a 0.51% increase for the week, with a 1.54% rise in the past month and a -3.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for PSLV’s stock, with a -1.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSLV Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.