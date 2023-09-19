Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.32 in comparison to its previous close of 0.46, however, the company has experienced a 0.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-05-04 that Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares more than doubled on Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from a compatibility study of its investigational therapeutic HyBryte in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) using the commercially ready Daavlin Series 7 visible light device. The company is developing and moving toward the potential commercialization of HyBryte (synthetic hypericin sodium) for the treatment of CTCL, a class of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Is It Worth Investing in Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SNGX is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SNGX is $3.00, which is $2.74 above than the current price. The public float for SNGX is 9.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of SNGX on September 19, 2023 was 150.12K shares.

SNGX’s Market Performance

SNGX stock saw an increase of 0.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.42% and a quarterly increase of -25.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.93% for Soligenix Inc. (SNGX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.31% for SNGX’s stock, with a -82.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNGX Trading at -7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNGX rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4714. In addition, Soligenix Inc. saw -92.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5868.83 for the present operating margin

-127.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soligenix Inc. stands at -5519.34. The total capital return value is set at -103.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.