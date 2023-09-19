SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) has increased by 9.64 when compared to last closing price of 1.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 1.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.49% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SMX was 350.82K shares.

SMX’s Market Performance

The stock of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has seen a 25.52% increase in the past week, with a -35.17% drop in the past month, and a -87.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.35% for SMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.58% for SMX’s stock, with a -97.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMX Trading at -24.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares sank -21.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX rose by +25.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6207. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company saw -99.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.