Should You Invest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SIRI is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The public float for SIRI is 608.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.33% of that float. The average trading volume for SIRI on September 19, 2023 was 21.99M shares.

SIRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has increased by 2.76 when compared to last closing price of 3.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-18 that Sirius stock had a rough start to 2023 and declined from $5.84 to $4.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI’s stock has fallen by -3.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.89% and a quarterly rise of 4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.77% for SIRI stock, with a simple moving average of -11.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $5 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIRI Trading at -13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -29.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Witz Jennifer C, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 28. After this action, Witz Jennifer C now owns 2,812,000 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $1,026,900 using the latest closing price.

Hickenlooper Robin S, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hickenlooper Robin S is holding 94,765 shares at $41,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Equity return is now at value -34.60, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.