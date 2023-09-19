Should You Invest in Deere & Company (DE) Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for DE is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DE is $450.17, which is $58.18 above the current market price. The public float for DE is 282.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume for DE on September 19, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

DE) stock’s latest price update

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.47 in relation to its previous close of 410.84. However, the company has experienced a -0.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that According to Morningstar , industrial stocks are affiliated with companies that manufacture machinery, handheld tools, industrial products, aerospace, defense and transportation. The best industrial stocks to buy are those that are heavily exposed to the energy revolution, U.S. economic growth, government infrastructure spending and the onshoring trend.

DE’s Market Performance

Deere & Company (DE) has experienced a -0.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.92% rise in the past month, and a -1.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for DE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.68% for DE’s stock, with a -1.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DE Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $403.94. In addition, Deere & Company saw -6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from Reed Cory J, who sale 4,680 shares at the price of $449.75 back on Jul 25. After this action, Reed Cory J now owns 36,563 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $2,104,830 using the latest closing price.

May John C II, the Chairman & CEO of Deere & Company, sale 52,967 shares at $416.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that May John C II is holding 109,126 shares at $22,035,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+29.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +13.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 46.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Company (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.04. Total debt to assets is 57.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deere & Company (DE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.