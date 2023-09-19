Should You Invest in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TCRT is at 0.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TCRT is $7.50, The public float for TCRT is 219.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.07% of that float. The average trading volume for TCRT on September 19, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TCRT) stock’s latest price update

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT)’s stock price has increased by 10.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. However, the company has seen a 8.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Due to a lack of funding needs, Alaunos (TCRT) decides to end its only clinical study. The company will instead focus on its hunTR TCR discovery platform and explore broad strategic alternatives.

TCRT’s Market Performance

TCRT’s stock has risen by 8.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.16% and a quarterly drop of -71.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.20% for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for TCRT stock, with a simple moving average of -73.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TCRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3 based on the research report published on October 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TCRT Trading at -54.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares sank -5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRT rose by +9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1323. In addition, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. saw -79.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRT starting from Boyle Kevin S. Sr., who sale 68,014 shares at the price of $0.14 back on Sep 01. After this action, Boyle Kevin S. Sr. now owns 798,236 shares of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,542 using the latest closing price.

Vieser Jaime, the Director of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,250,000 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Vieser Jaime is holding 1,250,000 shares at $812,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1205.95 for the present operating margin

+5.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1291.24. The total capital return value is set at -48.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.11. Equity return is now at value -120.90, with -70.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.60. Total debt to assets is 30.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.