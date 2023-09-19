SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.19 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-08 that SelectQuote, Inc. reported its FQ3 2023 financial results on May 10, 2023. The company operates insurance exchange services for Medicare Advantage and home, auto and life insurances. SelectQuote management has changed its focus from growth to profitability, and the results are starting to show in the financials.

Is It Worth Investing in SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SLQT is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLQT is $2.38, which is $1.38 above than the current price. The public float for SLQT is 127.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume of SLQT on September 19, 2023 was 788.03K shares.

SLQT’s Market Performance

The stock of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has seen a -11.76% decrease in the past week, with a -9.09% drop in the past month, and a -28.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.93% for SLQT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.72% for SLQT’s stock, with a -20.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SLQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLQT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on April 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SLQT Trading at -21.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.41%, as shares sank -7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT fell by -8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2285. In addition, SelectQuote Inc. saw 78.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLQT starting from Matthews Joshua Brandon, who purchase 97,500 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Sep 18. After this action, Matthews Joshua Brandon now owns 400,937 shares of SelectQuote Inc., valued at $113,295 using the latest closing price.

GRANT W THOMAS II, the Director of SelectQuote Inc., purchase 220,100 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that GRANT W THOMAS II is holding 220,100 shares at $256,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+46.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for SelectQuote Inc. stands at -5.84. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

In summary, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.