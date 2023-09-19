Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is $121.13, which is $24.65 above the current market price. The public float for RCL is 222.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RCL on September 19, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.54 in relation to its previous close of 97.42. However, the company has experienced a -1.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-09-14 that Redburn Atlantic upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc (NYSE:NCLH) and Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to “buy” today.

RCL’s Market Performance

RCL’s stock has fallen by -1.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.63% and a quarterly rise of 0.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.97% for RCL stock, with a simple moving average of 23.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $88 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCL Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.69. In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. saw 94.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Bayley Michael W, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $100.02 back on Sep 12. After this action, Bayley Michael W now owns 102,191 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., valued at $1,000,215 using the latest closing price.

Bayley Michael W, the Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., sale 10,000 shares at $97.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Bayley Michael W is holding 112,191 shares at $974,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.