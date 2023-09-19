Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) by analysts is $24.00, The public float for RPTX is 41.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of RPTX was 96.16K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RPTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) has jumped by 8.53 compared to previous close of 10.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-16 that Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is a top shareholder of Repare Therapeutics. Wood, along with several Wall Street analysts, hold an overtly bullish view on the biotech’s growth prospects.

RPTX’s Market Performance

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) has experienced a 12.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.86% rise in the past month, and a -7.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for RPTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.99% for RPTX’s stock, with a 0.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPTX Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPTX rose by +12.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.04. In addition, Repare Therapeutics Inc. saw -23.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPTX starting from Zinda Michael, who sale 6,404 shares at the price of $12.03 back on Jun 07. After this action, Zinda Michael now owns 62,987 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc., valued at $77,040 using the latest closing price.

Zinda Michael, the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of Repare Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $12.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Zinda Michael is holding 69,391 shares at $14,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.93 for the present operating margin

+96.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repare Therapeutics Inc. stands at -22.03. The total capital return value is set at -6.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.07. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.