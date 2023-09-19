Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has seen a -21.04% decrease in the past week, with a -5.45% drop in the past month, and a 85.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.78% for REKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.11% for REKR stock, with a simple moving average of 59.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is $4.25, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for REKR is 63.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REKR on September 19, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

REKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) has decreased by -9.20 when compared to last closing price of 3.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-22 that Anyone looking for the best penny stocks to buy usually wants to leverage the mix of speculation and price action to their advantage. Any given day can see at least a few worthy stocks under $5 explode significantly higher.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares sank -13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR fell by -21.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +200.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw 147.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from BERMAN ROBERT ALAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, BERMAN ROBERT ALAN now owns 1,135,219 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $34,455 using the latest closing price.

Arctis Global LLC, the 10% Owner of Rekor Systems Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Arctis Global LLC is holding 9,647,491 shares at $310,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.77 for the present operating margin

+13.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -418.95. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.24. Equity return is now at value -158.60, with -88.70 for asset returns.

Based on Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.60. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.