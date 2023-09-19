Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) has dropped by -2.26 compared to previous close of 8.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-13 that Despite a weak real estate market, this disruptor has performed very well.

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RDFN is 2.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is $9.13, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for RDFN is 108.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.49% of that float. On September 19, 2023, RDFN’s average trading volume was 3.70M shares.

RDFN’s Market Performance

The stock of Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has seen a -12.24% decrease in the past week, with a -9.97% drop in the past month, and a -24.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.65% for RDFN’s stock, with a -11.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RDFN Trading at -30.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN fell by -12.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 88.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Nielsen Christopher John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $8.42 back on Sep 15. After this action, Nielsen Christopher John now owns 425,094 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $84,244 using the latest closing price.

Kappus Anthony Ray, the Chief Legal Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 23,237 shares at $9.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Kappus Anthony Ray is holding 15,477 shares at $209,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -479.00, with -15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.