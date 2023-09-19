Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) is $17.00, which is $8.1 above the current market price. The public float for RRGB is 15.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RRGB on September 19, 2023 was 362.98K shares.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.46 compared to its previous closing price of 9.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Red Robin (RRGB) emphasizes on menu innovation and a loyalty program to drive growth and profitability.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB’s stock has fallen by -15.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.42% and a quarterly drop of -29.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.04% for RRGB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRGB stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RRGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRGB in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RRGB Trading at -28.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -17.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB fell by -15.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. saw 59.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from Lynch Jyoti A., who purchase 9,908 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, Lynch Jyoti A. now owns 34,798 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., valued at $99,080 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Jyoti A., the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., purchase 92 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Lynch Jyoti A. is holding 24,890 shares at $920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.33 for the present operating margin

+9.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stands at -6.14. The total capital return value is set at -2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.96. Equity return is now at value -346.70, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB), the company’s capital structure generated 12,225.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.19. Total debt to assets is 68.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,260.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.