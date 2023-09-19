Real-Time Update: Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, YUMC stock has gone up by 9.64%, with a monthly gain of 5.24% and a quarterly plunge of -3.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Yum China Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.97% for YUMC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Right Now?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is $73.39, which is $15.63 above the current market price. The public float for YUMC is 402.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YUMC on September 19, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

YUMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) has decreased by -1.29 when compared to last closing price of 57.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Yum China’s (YUMC) emphasis on the ‘RGM 2.0’ strategy will drive growth. Also, focus on flexible store formats and proactive cost management bode well.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUMC stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for YUMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YUMC in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $71.60 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUMC Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC rose by +9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.70. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Wat Joey, who sale 95,171 shares at the price of $61.94 back on May 11. After this action, Wat Joey now owns 317,926 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $5,894,521 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 2,800 shares at $61.94 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Wat Joey is holding 256,723 shares at $173,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc. stands at +4.62. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), the company’s capital structure generated 36.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.99. Total debt to assets is 20.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.