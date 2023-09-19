Real-Time Update: MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The volatility ratio for the week is 40.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.78% for MIRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.42% for MIRA’s stock, with a -28.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MIRA is 9.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIRA on September 19, 2023 was 72.40K shares.

MIRA stock's latest price update

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 38.80 compared to its previous closing price of 3.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-18 that Penny stocks represent an exciting yet risky path to profits for active investors. Defined as stocks priced under $5 per share, these cheap equities boast the potential for astronomical returns on minimal investments.

MIRA Trading at -28.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.23%, as shares sank -29.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRA fell by -26.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -40.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRA starting from Cappy George, who purchase 119,048 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, Cappy George now owns 2,859,318 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $833,336 using the latest closing price.

Cappy George, the 10% Owner of MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 157,170 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Cappy George is holding 2,740,270 shares at $1,100,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.