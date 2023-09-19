Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 32.03. However, the company has seen a -1.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that Range Resources Corporation is a natural gas-focused exploration and production company operating in the Appalachian region. Despite the decline in natural gas prices, Range Resources’ stock price has increased. The company has strong fundamentals, a robust balance sheet, and substantial reserves, making it an attractive investment option.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) by analysts is $35.36, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for RRC is 233.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of RRC was 2.74M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

The stock of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has seen a -1.41% decrease in the past week, with a -2.63% drop in the past month, and a 10.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for RRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.05% for RRC’s stock, with a 14.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RRC Trading at 0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.10. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 25.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Spiller Reginal, who sale 1,950 shares at the price of $26.80 back on Jun 15. After this action, Spiller Reginal now owns 16,713 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $52,260 using the latest closing price.

Ginn Dori, the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of Range Resources Corporation, sale 32,000 shares at $27.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Ginn Dori is holding 250,738 shares at $866,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.73 for the present operating margin

+58.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at +21.64. The total capital return value is set at 59.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17. Equity return is now at value 56.60, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corporation (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 26.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.