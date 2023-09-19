Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PHAT stock has gone down by -14.23%, with a monthly decline of -23.80% and a quarterly plunge of -9.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.81% for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.73% for PHAT’s stock, with a -0.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) is $21.86, which is $10.59 above the current market price. The public float for PHAT is 46.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHAT on September 19, 2023 was 328.52K shares.

PHAT) stock’s latest price update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT)’s stock price has decreased by -6.94 compared to its previous closing price of 12.11. However, the company has seen a -14.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHAT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $28 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHAT Trading at -21.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -24.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT fell by -13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.68. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Henderson Molly, who sale 1,960 shares at the price of $11.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Henderson Molly now owns 68,506 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $22,368 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Molly, the CFO and CBO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,110 shares at $12.87 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Henderson Molly is holding 70,466 shares at $27,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

The total capital return value is set at -113.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.12. Equity return is now at value 425.50, with -95.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.