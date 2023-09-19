PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.76 in comparison to its previous close of 53.88, however, the company has experienced a 0.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that PBF Energy (PBF) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is above average at 2.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is $53.58, which is -$2.69 below the current market price. The public float for PBF is 109.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBF on September 19, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

PBF’s Market Performance

The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has seen a 0.50% increase in the past week, with a 14.90% rise in the past month, and a 33.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for PBF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.18% for PBF’s stock, with a 30.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $56 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PBF Trading at 15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.02. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw 33.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from O Connor Thomas L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $54.84 back on Sep 14. After this action, O Connor Thomas L now owns 117,503 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $2,742,210 using the latest closing price.

Davis Paul T, the Senior Vice President of PBF Energy Inc., sale 117,500 shares at $47.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Davis Paul T is holding 44,126 shares at $5,555,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc. stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 55.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.58. Equity return is now at value 60.90, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Based on PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), the company’s capital structure generated 53.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.89. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.