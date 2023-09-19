Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAAS is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PAAS is $25.17, which is $8.52 above the current price. The public float for PAAS is 364.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAAS on September 19, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

PAAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 16.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that The world’s rapid transition to renewable energy and the electrification of transportation will require it to utilize certain metals on a much wider scale going forward. For the purposes of American stock investors, it’s most noteworthy that the amount of copper, silver, and lithium extracted and used will have to surge tremendously.

PAAS’s Market Performance

PAAS’s stock has risen by 6.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.30% and a quarterly rise of 8.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Pan American Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.15% for PAAS’s stock, with a 1.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAAS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PAAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAAS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAAS Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.96. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp. saw 2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.59 for the present operating margin

+1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pan American Silver Corp. stands at -22.86. The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.46. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.36. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.