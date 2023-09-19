Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is 186.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PANW is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is $278.88, which is $38.38 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 304.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% of that float. On September 19, 2023, PANW’s average trading volume was 4.69M shares.

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has decreased by -1.46 when compared to last closing price of 239.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that We end each quarter inspecting our work within both the semi and software/hardware spaces, dissecting our best calls and where we could’ve done better. This quarter marked a turning point for investor confidence in the A.I. boom; we’ve seen earnings under investor scrutiny this quarter regarding management comments on A.I. growth potential. China’s been a big theme this quarter, with the slower economic recovery weighing on the semi industry alongside some of its biggest customers, namely Apple.

PANW’s Market Performance

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has experienced a -3.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.73% rise in the past month, and a -2.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for PANW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 19.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $270 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.52. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 69.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 554 shares at the price of $245.59 back on Sep 14. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 2,690 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $136,056 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins William D Jr, the President of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 2,040 shares at $245.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Jenkins William D Jr is holding 37,352 shares at $499,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at +6.38. Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.