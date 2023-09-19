Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 19.72 compared to its previous closing price of 7.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 47.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-06-28 that Orchestra BioMed has a collaboration with Medtronic. The company was just added to several Russell indexes.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OBIO is also noteworthy at -0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for OBIO is $20.33, which is $11.89 above than the current price. The public float for OBIO is 20.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume of OBIO on September 19, 2023 was 119.92K shares.

OBIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) has seen a 47.81% increase in the past week, with a 54.30% rise in the past month, and a -7.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.16% for OBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.85% for OBIO’s stock, with a -24.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBIO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OBIO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OBIO Trading at 33.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.63%, as shares surge +58.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBIO rose by +47.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.46. In addition, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. saw -15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OBIO

The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.52. Equity return is now at value 599.70, with -36.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.