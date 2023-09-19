Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) by analysts is $3.76, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for OLPX is 127.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.83% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of OLPX was 2.26M shares.

The stock of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) has decreased by -7.52 when compared to last closing price of 2.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Insider reported 2023-08-08 that Olaplex is losing ground with hairstylists, a key source of new customers for hair care products. The brand’s sales through stylists fell 61% during its second quarter, which ended in June.

OLPX’s Market Performance

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has seen a -12.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.88% decline in the past month and a -42.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for OLPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.92% for OLPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLPX Trading at -33.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -22.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -12.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw -59.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLPX starting from BILBREY JOHN P, who purchase 8,100 shares at the price of $2.29 back on Sep 15. After this action, BILBREY JOHN P now owns 58,100 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc., valued at $18,549 using the latest closing price.

BILBREY JOHN P, the Director of Olaplex Holdings Inc., purchase 43,500 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that BILBREY JOHN P is holding 50,000 shares at $114,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.74 for the present operating margin

+67.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at +34.66. The total capital return value is set at 26.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 38.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.