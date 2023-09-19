Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for OBLG is at 2.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OBLG is $15.00, The public float for OBLG is 3.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume for OBLG on September 19, 2023 was 133.87K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OBLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) has decreased by -12.89 when compared to last closing price of 0.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -32.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-19 that AI penny stocks offer investors a thrilling opportunity to tap into the fast-evolving artificial intelligence space. AI penny stocks have limited financial resources and modest profits, but their long-term growth prospects are enticing.

OBLG’s Market Performance

OBLG’s stock has fallen by -32.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -36.99% and a quarterly drop of -66.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.59% for Oblong Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.34% for OBLG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -71.90% for the last 200 days.

OBLG Trading at -50.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares sank -37.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBLG fell by -32.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6909. In addition, Oblong Inc. saw -72.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBLG starting from Meredith Deborah Jean, who sale 7,373 shares at the price of $1.42 back on Jun 16. After this action, Meredith Deborah Jean now owns 0 shares of Oblong Inc., valued at $10,504 using the latest closing price.

Meredith Deborah Jean, the Director of Oblong Inc., sale 3,671 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Meredith Deborah Jean is holding 7,673 shares at $5,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.06 for the present operating margin

-6.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oblong Inc. stands at -400.68. The total capital return value is set at -58.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.43. Equity return is now at value -232.00, with -163.80 for asset returns.

Based on Oblong Inc. (OBLG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.13. Total debt to assets is 4.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oblong Inc. (OBLG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.