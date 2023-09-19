Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, NMR stock has gone up by 4.52%, with a monthly gain of 19.95% and a quarterly surge of 10.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for Nomura Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.50% for NMR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Right Now?

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is $4.01, which is -$0.61 below the current market price. The public float for NMR is 3.00B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NMR on September 19, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

NMR) stock’s latest price update

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.23 in comparison to its previous close of 4.38, however, the company has experienced a 4.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Nomura Holdings’ Q1 FY 2024 ROE was low at 2.9%, which is way below the company’s FY 2025 ROE target at the 8%-10% level. NMR is valued by the market at an undemanding 0.55 times P/B, which is reasonable considering that the company has found it tough to achieve a higher ROE. I stick to my existing Hold rating for Nomura; I will only consider upgrading NMR’s rating to a Buy if there are signs of a significant improvement in its ROE.

NMR Trading at 11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +19.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw 17.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.86 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +3.74. The total capital return value is set at 0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.65. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 892.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.92. Total debt to assets is 58.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 378.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.