noco-noco Inc. (NCNC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NCNC is 29.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of NCNC was 1.92M shares.

NCNC) stock’s latest price update

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.68 compared to its previous closing price of 1.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -29.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCNC’s Market Performance

noco-noco Inc. (NCNC) has experienced a -29.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -87.94% drop in the past month, and a -91.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.98% for NCNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -66.82% for NCNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -90.31% for the last 200 days.

NCNC Trading at -87.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNC fell by -29.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, noco-noco Inc. saw -90.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNC

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, noco-noco Inc. (NCNC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

