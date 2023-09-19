Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NAVB is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NAVB is $8.00, The public float for NAVB is 65.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAVB on September 19, 2023 was 7.56M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NAVB) stock’s latest price update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB)’s stock price has plunge by -18.25relation to previous closing price of 0.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-31 that Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NYSEMKT: NAVB ) stock is falling on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company got a major delisting warning. The NYSE American LLC sent the company a notice about its failure to comply with listing standards.

NAVB’s Market Performance

NAVB’s stock has fallen by -0.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.09% and a quarterly rise of 4.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.92% for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.11% for NAVB stock, with a simple moving average of -52.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAVB stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for NAVB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NAVB in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $2 based on the research report published on November 13, 2013 of the previous year 2013.

NAVB Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.64%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVB fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0916. In addition, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -56.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21402.08 for the present operating margin

-492.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -23117.58. Equity return is now at value 113.20, with -129.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,444.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.