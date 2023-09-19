Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has seen a 3.06% increase in the past week, with a 19.66% gain in the past month, and a 29.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.92% for MUFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.07% for MUFG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Right Now?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for MUFG is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MUFG is $8.96, which is -$0.7 below the current market price. The public float for MUFG is 10.41B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for MUFG on September 19, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG)’s stock price has soared by 2.59 in relation to previous closing price of 8.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-13 that A U.S. factory construction boom driven by tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is helping Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) to shore up its dominance in project finance, a senior executive at the top Japanese lender said.

MUFG Trading at 13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares surge +19.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw 33.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stands at +12.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.22. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 513.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.