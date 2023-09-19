McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) by analysts is $330.06, which is $52.25 above the current market price. The public float for MCD is 727.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of MCD was 2.40M shares.

MCD) stock’s latest price update

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD)’s stock price has dropped by -0.18 in relation to previous closing price of 278.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Retail sales in the United States grew 0.6% sequentially in August 2023, beating forecasts of a 0.2% advance.

MCD’s Market Performance

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has seen a -0.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.47% decline in the past month and a -5.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.11% for MCD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.20% for MCD’s stock, with a -0.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MCD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MCD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $310 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCD Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCD fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $280.89. In addition, McDonald’s Corporation saw 5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCD starting from CAPOZZI HEIDI B, who sale 688 shares at the price of $282.54 back on Sep 01. After this action, CAPOZZI HEIDI B now owns 20,019 shares of McDonald’s Corporation, valued at $194,388 using the latest closing price.

Flatley Edith Morgan, the EVP – Global CMO of McDonald’s Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $285.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Flatley Edith Morgan is holding 929 shares at $285,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.66 for the present operating margin

+56.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for McDonald’s Corporation stands at +26.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.35. Equity return is now at value -137.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.