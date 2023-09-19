Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Matterport Inc. (MTTR) by analysts is $4.80, which is $2.56 above the current market price. The public float for MTTR is 286.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.19% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of MTTR was 2.42M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MTTR) stock’s latest price update

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.75 in relation to previous closing price of 2.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Matterport has dipped 43% over the last year and is currently trading at a 4.37x price-to-sales multiple. The company’s services revenue is surging even as the US housing market goes through some disruption. Management is now targeting positive cash flow from next year, bringing the previous target forward by a year.

MTTR’s Market Performance

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has seen a -7.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.68% decline in the past month and a -26.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for MTTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.83% for MTTR’s stock, with a -22.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MTTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MTTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $3 based on the research report published on January 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTTR Trading at -22.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTTR fell by -8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Matterport Inc. saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTTR starting from Fay James Daniel, who sale 100,483 shares at the price of $2.61 back on Sep 05. After this action, Fay James Daniel now owns 1,142,297 shares of Matterport Inc., valued at $262,653 using the latest closing price.

Remley Jay, the Chief Revenue Officer of Matterport Inc., sale 63,400 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Remley Jay is holding 835,604 shares at $165,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.40 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matterport Inc. stands at -81.79. The total capital return value is set at -63.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.09. Equity return is now at value -39.60, with -36.30 for asset returns.

Based on Matterport Inc. (MTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.