Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MARA stock has gone down by -2.78%, with a monthly decline of -20.08% and a quarterly plunge of -1.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.93% for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.26% for MARA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MARA is 5.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MARA is $15.40, which is $6.23 above the current price. The public float for MARA is 168.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MARA on September 19, 2023 was 37.72M shares.

MARA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) has decreased by -0.10 when compared to last closing price of 9.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that In the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology, the allure of high rewards is accompanied by substantial risks. Thus, it’s imperative to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before venturing into the blockchain realm.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MARA Trading at -31.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.21. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 186.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from SWAMI ASHU, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, SWAMI ASHU now owns 7,491 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $151,833 using the latest closing price.

Ouissal Said, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $11.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ouissal Said is holding 10,217 shares at $59,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.78 for the present operating margin

-28.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -583.20. The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -38.20 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA), the company’s capital structure generated 203.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.00. Total debt to assets is 65.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 202.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.