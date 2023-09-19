Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) Stock Sees a-13.39 Decrease

In the past week, LYT stock has gone down by -14.33%, with a monthly decline of -31.23% and a quarterly plunge of -53.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.33% for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.58% for LYT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -60.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LYT is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LYT is 8.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On September 19, 2023, LYT’s average trading volume was 457.84K shares.

LYT) stock’s latest price update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-07-11 that Somehow, Lytus Technologies became 2022’s hottest IPO – though it’s quickly crashed back to Earth. The story here, revolving around three businesses in the U.S. and India, is complex, and even confusing.

LYT Trading at -37.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.20%, as shares sank -32.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT fell by -14.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3407. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. saw -55.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. stands at -12.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.