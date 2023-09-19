Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (LOCC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOCC) has increased by 0.19 when compared to last closing price of 10.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOCC) Right Now?

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LOCC is 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LOCC is 20.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOCC on September 19, 2023 was 127.04K shares.

LOCC’s Market Performance

LOCC stock saw an increase of 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.78% and a quarterly increase of 1.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.18% for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (LOCC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for LOCC’s stock, with a 3.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LOCC Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.62%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOCC rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. saw 4.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LOCC

The total capital return value is set at -1.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.25. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (LOCC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.