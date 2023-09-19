Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LICY is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LICY is $7.13, which is $2.98 above the current price. The public float for LICY is 131.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LICY on September 19, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

LICY stock's latest price update

The stock price of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) has plunged by -4.86 when compared to previous closing price of 4.35, but the company has seen a -13.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that The EV market is, by now, well established. Investors are well aware of the proliferation of publicly traded EV stocks available.

LICY’s Market Performance

LICY’s stock has fallen by -13.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.44% and a quarterly drop of -26.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.06% for LICY’s stock, with a -21.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LICY Trading at -19.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY fell by -12.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. saw -13.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stands at -400.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71.

Based on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 38.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 65.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..