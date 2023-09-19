KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) by analysts is $4.20, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for KORE is 33.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On September 19, 2023, the average trading volume of KORE was 183.19K shares.

KORE) stock’s latest price update

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KORE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -15.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Charley Brady – Vice President, Investor Relations Romil Bahl – President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Holtz – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Conference Call Participants Michael Latimore – Northland Capital Markets Scott Searle – ROTH MKM Meta Marshall – Morgan Stanley Matt Niknam – Deutsche Bank Operator Thanks, and welcome to the KORE Group Holdings second quarter earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

KORE’s Market Performance

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) has experienced a -14.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.02% drop in the past month, and a -55.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.84% for KORE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.51% for KORE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KORE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KORE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for KORE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KORE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on January 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KORE Trading at -39.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KORE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.92%, as shares sank -23.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KORE fell by -14.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6954. In addition, KORE Group Holdings Inc. saw -52.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KORE starting from Bahl Romil, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Jun 06. After this action, Bahl Romil now owns 340,004 shares of KORE Group Holdings Inc., valued at $14,350 using the latest closing price.

Bahl Romil, the Pres., Chief Executive Officer of KORE Group Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Bahl Romil is holding 330,004 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KORE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.18 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for KORE Group Holdings Inc. stands at -39.56. The total capital return value is set at -1.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.65. Equity return is now at value -64.30, with -17.50 for asset returns.

Based on KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE), the company’s capital structure generated 238.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.44. Total debt to assets is 62.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.