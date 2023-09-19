Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) has gone up by 11.00% for the week, with a 7.32% rise in the past month and a 22.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.88% for KOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.09% for KOP’s stock, with a 23.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) Right Now?

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) is $47.50, which is $5.74 above the current market price. The public float for KOP is 20.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KOP on September 19, 2023 was 82.46K shares.

KOP) stock’s latest price update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP)’s stock price has soared by 7.74 in relation to previous closing price of 38.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Koppers’ (KOP) Q2 revenues were driven by record sales from RUPS and PC segments.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOP stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for KOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOP in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $45 based on the research report published on May 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KOP Trading at 11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOP rose by +11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.06. In addition, Koppers Holdings Inc. saw 48.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOP starting from Hyde Leslie S, who sale 2,351 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hyde Leslie S now owns 50,386 shares of Koppers Holdings Inc., valued at $94,040 using the latest closing price.

BALL M LEROY, the President and CEO of Koppers Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $38.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that BALL M LEROY is holding 298,921 shares at $77,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.15 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koppers Holdings Inc. stands at +3.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP), the company’s capital structure generated 226.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 52.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 221.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.