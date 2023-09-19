Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for KSCP is at 2.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KSCP is $3.75, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for KSCP is 63.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.03% of that float. The average trading volume for KSCP on September 19, 2023 was 5.03M shares.

KSCP) stock’s latest price update

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has dropped by -10.25 in relation to previous closing price of 0.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-01 that MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $KSCP #SecurityRobot–Knightscope CEO to Present at HC Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

KSCP’s Market Performance

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has seen a -14.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -40.86% decline in the past month and a 46.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.44% for KSCP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.41% for KSCP’s stock, with a -31.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -40.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.24%, as shares sank -39.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP fell by -14.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0408. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -59.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSCP starting from Lehnhardt Aaron J, who sale 238,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lehnhardt Aaron J now owns 0 shares of Knightscope Inc., valued at $98,603 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-567.71 for the present operating margin

-62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value 69.50, with -111.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.