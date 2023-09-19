Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) has increased by 1.35 when compared to last closing price of 5.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that Kinross Gold Corporation released its second quarter 2023 results, reporting revenues of $1,092.3 million and a net income of $151.0 million. The company owns six producing mines and two advanced projects, including the Great Bear project in Canada and the Manh Choh project in Alaska. Kinross Gold expects to produce approximately 2.1 million Au eq. Oz. in 2023 and has outperformed other gold companies on the stock market.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Right Now?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KGC is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KGC is $6.20, which is $0.8 above the current price. The public float for KGC is 1.22B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KGC on September 19, 2023 was 9.56M shares.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC stock saw an increase of 9.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.18% and a quarterly increase of 7.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.08% for KGC’s stock, with a 13.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KGC Trading at 6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw 28.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.