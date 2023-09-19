KeyCorp (KEY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEY is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KEY is $13.13, which is $1.81 above the current price. The public float for KEY is 932.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on September 19, 2023 was 16.94M shares.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 11.72. However, the company has seen a 1.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-09-13 that That’s because, according to Jim Cramer, investors are focusing their attention on big banks, rather than smaller regionals.

KEY’s Market Performance

KeyCorp (KEY) has experienced a 1.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.47% rise in the past month, and a 14.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for KEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.85% for KEY’s stock, with a -15.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13.50 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEY Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.19. In addition, KeyCorp saw -34.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Rankin Devina A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.49 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rankin Devina A now owns 10,000 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $114,900 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of KeyCorp, sale 12,627 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 94,106 shares at $125,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KeyCorp (KEY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.