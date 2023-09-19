Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KLR is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KLR is $7.25, which is -$0.05 below the current price. The public float for KLR is 9.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KLR on September 19, 2023 was 265.45K shares.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.18 in comparison to its previous close of 6.80, however, the company has experienced a 6.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-28 that Against a muted midweek opening session, global communications platform Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR ) brightened the atmosphere, gaining about 40%. Early Wednesday morning, Tata Communications — an international digital ecosystem enabler and subsidiary of the Tata Group — announced that it will acquire Kaleyra.

KLR’s Market Performance

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) has seen a 6.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.02% gain in the past month and a 78.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.89% for KLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.96% for KLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 80.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for KLR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KLR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KLR Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.62%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLR rose by +6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.83. In addition, Kaleyra Inc. saw 173.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLR starting from Lodrini Matteo, who purchase 58,286 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Mar 08. After this action, Lodrini Matteo now owns 311,183 shares of Kaleyra Inc., valued at $42,042 using the latest closing price.

Dall’Aglio Giacomo sale 25,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Dall’Aglio Giacomo is holding 270,684 shares at $18,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.13 for the present operating margin

+17.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaleyra Inc. stands at -29.05. The total capital return value is set at -12.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.94. Equity return is now at value -178.30, with -23.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kaleyra Inc. (KLR), the company’s capital structure generated 532.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.18. Total debt to assets is 60.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 492.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..