Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IOVA is 0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IOVA is $22.36, which is $16.43 above the current price. The public float for IOVA is 232.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IOVA on September 19, 2023 was 5.84M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IOVA) stock’s latest price update

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 12.52 in relation to its previous close of 5.27. However, the company has experienced a -1.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Iovance Biotherapeutics shows promise in T-cell therapies for solid tumors despite FDA delays; robust financials with a cash runway of 13.1 months. Insider buying and strategic ATC investments indicate market confidence; however, clinician adoption and post-market data remain potential risks. Upgrading investment recommendation to “Buy” based on favorable regulatory outlook, solid liquidity, and promising commercial strategies, though due diligence is advised.

IOVA’s Market Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) has seen a -1.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.42% decline in the past month and a -26.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for IOVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for IOVA stock, with a simple moving average of -14.30% for the last 200 days.

IOVA Trading at -13.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.99%, as shares sank -2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOVA fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOVA starting from Rothbaum Wayne P., who purchase 5,000,000 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Sep 15. After this action, Rothbaum Wayne P. now owns 23,067,333 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $26,500,000 using the latest closing price.

MCPEAK MERRILL A, the Director of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that MCPEAK MERRILL A is holding 70,150 shares at $61,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOVA

Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -60.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.