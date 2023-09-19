Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is $12.00, which is $10.55 above the current market price. The public float for TRNR is 11.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRNR on September 19, 2023 was 86.55K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TRNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR) has decreased by -15.70 when compared to last closing price of 1.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-14 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

TRNR’s Market Performance

Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) has seen a 1.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.09% gain in the past month and a -62.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.69% for TRNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.11% for TRNR’s stock, with a -54.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRNR Trading at -20.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.56%, as shares surge +19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNR rose by +1.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3785. In addition, Interactive Strength Inc. saw -78.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNR starting from Wickens Bradley James, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Jun 01. After this action, Wickens Bradley James now owns 1,704,891 shares of Interactive Strength Inc., valued at $26,080 using the latest closing price.

Wickens Bradley James, the 10% Owner of Interactive Strength Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.71 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Wickens Bradley James is holding 1,699,891 shares at $114,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7980.18 for the present operating margin

-1302.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Strength Inc. stands at -8549.93. The total capital return value is set at -420.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,480.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.