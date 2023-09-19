ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has gone up by 0.08% for the week, with a 4.46% rise in the past month and a 4.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.84% for IBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for IBN’s stock, with a 7.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IBN is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 39 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IBN is $28.80, which is $6.21 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume for IBN on September 19, 2023 was 3.83M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 23.89, however, the company has experienced a 0.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that In the financial markets, one of the most important principles revolves around the principle of diversification. While it is accurate that there are fully developed economies such as the United States and many European countries, there are emerging economies that present great opportunities for investors.

IBN Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.67%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.52. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.57. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.