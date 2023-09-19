IBEX Limited (IBEX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) has jumped by 13.39 compared to previous close of 13.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-14 that Ibex’s Q4 sales and earnings missed Wall Street’s expectations. The company’s forward guidance also disappointed investors.

Is It Worth Investing in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) is 9.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBEX is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for IBEX Limited (IBEX) is $20.40, which is $6.39 above the current market price. The public float for IBEX is 9.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On September 19, 2023, IBEX’s average trading volume was 89.47K shares.

IBEX’s Market Performance

The stock of IBEX Limited (IBEX) has seen a -16.84% decrease in the past week, with a -18.81% drop in the past month, and a -28.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for IBEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.10% for IBEX’s stock, with a -33.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBEX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IBEX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IBEX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $18 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBEX Trading at -20.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares sank -18.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBEX fell by -16.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.19. In addition, IBEX Limited saw -37.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.93 for the present operating margin

+24.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for IBEX Limited stands at +6.04. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IBEX Limited (IBEX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.