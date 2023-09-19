HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.79 in relation to its previous close of 39.02. However, the company has experienced a 3.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-19 that HSBC has hired eight former Credit Suisse traders and sales personnel to its global equities business, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday, as it seeks to expand its capabilities and better compete with Wall Street rivals.

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is 6.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HSBC is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is $49.31, which is $13.59 above the current market price. The public float for HSBC is 3.88B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On September 19, 2023, HSBC’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

HSBC’s Market Performance

HSBC stock saw an increase of 3.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.43% and a quarterly increase of -0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.99% for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.98% for HSBC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.16% for the last 200 days.

HSBC Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.90. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 26.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.