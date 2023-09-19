Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Stock Records -28.82% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) has seen a -11.03% decrease in the past week, with a -9.86% drop in the past month, and a -28.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.73% for HSCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.35% for HSCS’s stock, with a -35.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) is $3.70, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for HSCS is 8.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HSCS on September 19, 2023 was 56.80K shares.

HSCS) stock’s latest price update

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -18.53 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-12 that Southlake, TX, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI)-based medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Andrew Simpson, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Showcase on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11:30 am ET.

HSCS Trading at -16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.26%, as shares sank -3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS fell by -11.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7398. In addition, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. saw -17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118698.33 for the present operating margin

-476.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stands at -123384.27.

Based on Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS), the company’s capital structure generated 679.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.17. Total debt to assets is 47.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4,371.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.